A skier glides down a slope inclined at ﻿ 2 0 ∘ 20^{\circ } 20∘﻿. Partway down the slope, the skier hits a small bump and takes off at an angle of ﻿ 2 5 ∘ 25^{\circ } 25∘﻿ above the horizontal. The skier then lands ﻿ 2.5 m 2.5\ m 2.5 m﻿ further down the slope. Calculate the initial velocity of the skier at the moment of takeoff.