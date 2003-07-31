5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skier glides down a slope inclined at 20∘. Partway down the slope, the skier hits a small bump and takes off at an angle of 25∘ above the horizontal. The skier then lands 2.5 m further down the slope. Calculate the initial velocity of the skier at the moment of takeoff.
A skier glides down a slope inclined at 20∘. Partway down the slope, the skier hits a small bump and takes off at an angle of 25∘ above the horizontal. The skier then lands 2.5 m further down the slope. Calculate the initial velocity of the skier at the moment of takeoff.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.5 m/s
B
9.8 m/s
C
10 m/s
D
12 m/s