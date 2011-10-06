1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two synchronized stopwatches are placed in two spaceships, A and B. Spaceship A is traveling with a velocity of 0.6c relative to Spaceship B. When spaceship A passes spaceship B, the two stopwatches start to count time simultaneously. i) Determine the time (t A) displayed on the stopwatch of spaceship A when spaceship A has moved 0.75 × 10 8 m in front of spaceship B. ii) What is the distance separating the two spaceships at the instant when the stopwatch in spaceship A displays the time t A. iii) What time (t B) does the stopwatch of spaceship B display when the stopwatch of spaceship A displays the time t A?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) tA = 0.334 s
ii) d = 0.750 × 107m
iii)) tB = 0.417 s
B
i) tA = 0.334 s
ii) d = 6.01 × 107m
iii)) tB = 0.417 s
C
i) tA = 0.417 s
ii) d = 0.750 × 107m
iii)) tB = 0.334 s
D
i) tA = 0.417 s
ii) d = 6.01 × 107m
iii)) tB = 0.334 s