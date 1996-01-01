36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Model a table as a box of width 1.35 m. A sphere of mass 168 g slides on the table such that it has zero rotational kinetic energy. i) calculate the energy difference for the n = 1 and n = 3 states (treat the sphere as a particle in a box). ii) Do you feel that quantum mechanical effects are significant for the sphere on the table?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.94 × 10-66 J ii) No
B
i) 1.43 × 10-66 J ii) No
C
i) 1.43 × 10-66 J ii) Yes
D
i) 1.94 × 10-66 J ii) Yes