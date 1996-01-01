An electric circulation heater is used to heat a liquid solution in a 1.0 cm diameter tube. The heater has a power output of 25 kW and is insulated to prevent heat loss. The solution flows through the tube at a rate of 9.0 L/min. If the initial temperature of the solution is 15°C, what will be the final temperature of the solution after passing through the heater? Assume the electric heater transfers all of its heat energy to the liquid solution, which has a specific heat capacity of 3820 J/kg.K and a density similar to that of water.