36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Iodine (131I), which is initially at rest, decays into xenon (131Xe) through the emission of a beta particle, in this case, an electron. The decay is :
¹³¹I → ¹³¹Xe + e⁻
Formulate an equation for the conservation of relativistic energy in this decay in terms of masses of iodine (mᵢ), xenon (mₓ), and the electron (mₑ), along with their relativistic factors (xenon(γₓ) and the electron (γₑ)).
Iodine (131I), which is initially at rest, decays into xenon (131Xe) through the emission of a beta particle, in this case, an electron. The decay is :
¹³¹I → ¹³¹Xe + e⁻
Formulate an equation for the conservation of relativistic energy in this decay in terms of masses of iodine (mᵢ), xenon (mₓ), and the electron (mₑ), along with their relativistic factors (xenon(γₓ) and the electron (γₑ)).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δm = mi + γx mx + γe me
B
Δm = miγi + γx mx - γe me
C
Δm = mi - γx mx - γe me
D
Δm = miγi - γx mx + γe me