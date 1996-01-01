30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wind turbine employs a rotor with a 200-turn coil, which has a diameter of 40.0 cm. When the wind is blowing at optimal speed, the coil rotates at 45.0 Hz in a uniform magnetic field, which is perpendicular to the axis of rotation. If the system is designed to generate a peak voltage of 400.0 V, what should be the strength of the magnetic field?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.53 × 10-2 T
B
5.63 × 10-2 T
C
7.52 × 10-2 T
D
8.64 × 10-2 T