30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.75-cm-radius copper loop with a resistance of 0.75 Ω is positioned inside a 1.25-cm-radius solenoid that is 100.0 cm long and consists of 800 turns. The solenoid carries a current that changes with time as shown in the graph. In this system, a positive current flows clockwise. Find the current in the copper loop at t=15.0 ms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-17 μA
B
-35 μA
C
-39 μA
D
-51 μA