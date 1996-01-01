A 3.0-mm radius circular coil of copper wire with a resistance of R = 0.015 Ω is concentric with a larger circular coil, which has a radius of 100.0-mm and is also made of copper. The two coils share the same plane. The current in the larger coil is varied from -2.0 A to +2.0 A in a duration of 0.20 seconds. Determine the induced current in the smaller coil as a result of this change.