24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ring with diameter D has a total charge q distributed uniformly along its circumference. The ring is centered at the origin of the x-z plane. Determine the distance from the origin, along the y-axis, at which the magnitude of the electric field is maximum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± D/2
B
± D/3
C
± D/(2√2)
D
± D/(2√3)