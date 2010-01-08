24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flat sheet of metal with an infinite surface is perforated at its center with a circular cavity of radius 15 cm. The surface of the metal sheet has a uniform surface charge density of 450 nC/m2. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at a point directly above the center of the cavity, 20 cm away from the surface of the metal sheet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 × 102 N/C
B
4.2 × 102 N/C
C
2.0 × 104 N/C
D
8.1 × 104 N/C