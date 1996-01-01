36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton (mp=1.67 × 10-27 kg) and a helium nucleus (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) have the same de Broglie wavelength. The speed of the proton is 2.75 × 105 m/s. Calculate the speed of the helium nucleus.
A proton (mp=1.67 × 10-27 kg) and a helium nucleus (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) have the same de Broglie wavelength. The speed of the proton is 2.75 × 105 m/s. Calculate the speed of the helium nucleus.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.72 × 10 4 m/s
B
6.92 × 10 4 m/s
C
2.75 × 10 5 m/s
D
1.10 × 10 6 m/s