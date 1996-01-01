36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
The kinetic energy of a proton is 7.10 eV. The proton approaches a barrier whose potential is 12.2 eV. Determine the probability of tunneling for the following thickness of the barrier. i) 2.0 pm ii) 4.0 pm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.54
ii) 0.074
B
i) 0
ii) 0
C
i) 1
ii) 1
D
i) 0.54
ii) 0.23
ii) 0.23