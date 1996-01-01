30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the electric field strength at two distinct points within a solenoid: (i) At a point directly on the axis (ii) At a point located 1.0 cm away from the axis. The solenoid has a diameter of 6.0 cm and the magnetic field inside the solenoid is 3.0 T, diminishing at a rate of 2.0 T/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 0 V/m, (ii) 1.0 × 10-2 V/m
B
(i) 0 V/m, (ii) 5.1 × 10-4 V/m
C
(i) 15 V/m, (ii) 2.3 × 10-2 V/m
D
(i) 8 V/m, (ii) 1.5 × 10-4 V/m