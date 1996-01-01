30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Over a time interval of 0.80 seconds, a magnetic field, which is oriented 55° from the axis of the coil, increases from 0.70 T to 2.0 T. The coil is stationary, with an axial alignment perpendicular to the ground, and has 120 turns and a 3.0 cm diameter. Determine the magnitude of electromotive force induced in this coil during this period.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
79 mV
B
98 mV
C
52 mV
D
45 mV