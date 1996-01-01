30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical solenoid measures 16 cm in length and 5.0 cm in diameter and is wound with 200 turns. The figure below shows the current as it changes over time for this solenoid. Using this information, determine and graphically represent the magnitude of the induced electric field at a point 2.0 cm from the solenoid's central axis, as a function of time.
