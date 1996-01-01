A spring-mass system is used to simulate the motion of the human hamstring. The hamstring executes a simple harmonic with an amplitude of 15 cm and an angular frequency of 6.28 rad/s. Calculate I) i) the maximum magnitude of the acceleration and ii) the speed at the equilibrium position; II) i) the acceleration and ii) speed at the position x=-7.5 cm; III) the time needed to go directly from x=0 cm to x=+7.5 cm IV) Which of the quantities requested previously can be determined using the conservation of mechanical energy?