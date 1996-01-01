17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of mass m executes a simple harmonic motion when attached to a spring with a spring constant k. The amplitude of the simple harmonic motion is A. Find the position of the object from the equilibrium position if the kinetic energy is double the potential energy. Express your answer in terms of A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± A/(3)1/2
B
± A/(2)1/2
C
± A/2
D
± A