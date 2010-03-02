Consider that in the future a very high spatial resolution microscope is developed to study the motion of gas molecules. Suppose that a scientist is using the microscope to study the motion of oxygen molecules at standard atmospheric pressure inside a small container. The microscope detects two oxygen molecules separated by a distance of 22 molecular radii, which then collide head-on after 2.3 seconds. Assume that the oxygen molecules in the container have the same root mean square speed and that there are no other gases present in the container. The molecular radius of oxygen is 1.52 angstroms, and its molecular weight is 32 g/mol. Determine the temperature of the oxygen gas in Kelvin.