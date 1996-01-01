21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of 15 nitrogen molecules has speeds ranging from 36 m/s, 37 m/s, 38 m/s, ....., and 50 m/s. Determine the i) average speed and ii) the root-mean-square speed of the nitrogen molecules in the sample.
A sample of 15 nitrogen molecules has speeds ranging from 36 m/s, 37 m/s, 38 m/s, ....., and 50 m/s. Determine the i) average speed and ii) the root-mean-square speed of the nitrogen molecules in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 43 m/s, ii. 43.2 m/s
B
i. 44 m/s, ii. 44.2 m/s
C
i. 42 m/s, ii. 42.2 m/s
D
i. 41 m/s, ii. 41.2 m/s