A circular driveway has a diameter of 10.0 m. A child circles the driveway at a constant speed. Use an x-y coordinate system whose origin is located at the center of the driveway; the +x-axis points to the east, and +y-axis points to the north. The child has an initial position (x,y) = (-3 m,4 m) and walks in a counterclockwise direction around the driveway. After 1.75 turns, determine the child's displacement vector. Express the result using magnitude and direction.