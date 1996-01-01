A man is trying to drive a staple into a bundle of paper with a 1.5 kg block of iron. He puts the bundle on the floor, places the staple on top of it, and then lets the block fall onto the staple from a height of 0.55 m. Calculate the maximum work the block can do on the staple in this manner. Explain why, it would be more effective to add his own force to the block as it falls rather than just "letting it fall".