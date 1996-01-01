23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider 1 ton is the amount of heat required to melt 1 ton (2000 lb or 910 kg) of ice in 24 hours. A small-scale storage facility has a 2.5-ton refrigeration system with a coefficient of performance (COP) of 2.7. Assuming the refrigeration system operates at its typical performance, what is the rate of heat energy removal from the storage in kilowatts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.3 kW
B
5.2 kW
C
11 kW
D
7.1 kW