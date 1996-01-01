23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Refrigerators
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cooling system with a coefficient of performance of 4.2 is used to freeze a liquid weighing 2.0 kg initially at a temperature of 25°C. Determine the amount of heat energy exhausted into the room as the liquid solidifies at -10°C. The specific heat capacity of the liquid is 3.8 J/(g•K), and its heat of fusion is 140 J/g.
A cooling system with a coefficient of performance of 4.2 is used to freeze a liquid weighing 2.0 kg initially at a temperature of 25°C. Determine the amount of heat energy exhausted into the room as the liquid solidifies at -10°C. The specific heat capacity of the liquid is 3.8 J/(g•K), and its heat of fusion is 140 J/g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.66 × 105 J
B
6.76 × 105 J
C
2.80 × 105 J
D
5.46 × 105 J