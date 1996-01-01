A refrigerator operates at an efficiency of 60% of the maximum possible value for its temperature range. The inside of the refrigerator is maintained at a temperature of 5℃ while the outside environment is at 25℃. 4.0 L of ethanol at 25℃ are placed in the freezer. If the refrigerator consumes 250 W of electrical power, how long it would take to cool the ethanol from an initial temperature of 25℃ to a final temperature of -10℃ using the given refrigerator.? Ethanol has a specific heat capacity of 2440 J/(kg•K) and a 0.789 g/mL density.