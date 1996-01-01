33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics Mirror Equation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person doing their daily facial routine applying products on their face would like to view a reflection of their face that is magnified by 1.6 when their face is located 2.0 cm away from the mirror. Specify if the mirror used is convex or concave and determine what the mirror's focal length will be.
A person doing their daily facial routine applying products on their face would like to view a reflection of their face that is magnified by 1.6 when their face is located 2.0 cm away from the mirror. Specify if the mirror used is convex or concave and determine what the mirror's focal length will be.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Concave mirror with a focal length of 5.33 cm
B
Convex mirror with a focal length of 5.33 cm
C
Concave mirror with a focal length of 0.19 cm
D
Convex mirror with a focal length of 0.19 cm