A dressing room contains two nearly parallel mirrors separated by a distance of 4.0 m. A person stands 1.5 m away from the front of the mirror to view their reflection. Their back side reflects from the other mirror behind them so they can view it in mirror located in front of them. Therefore, they are able to first see their front side and then their backside reflection. Ideally, the parallel mirrors will produce one image only. Nevertheless, we can still model these particular mirrors to be parallel for the case of this problem. Determine what the distance between the person and their backside image will be.