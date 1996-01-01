4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hiker starts at a campsite and walks 15 km north, then turns and walks 11 km west, and finally, walks 8.0 km south. Calculate the hiker's final displacement from the campsite. Assume the distances are measured in a straight line.
A
17.0 km at 57.5° South of West.
B
17.0 km at 32.5° South of West.
C
13.0 km at 57.5° North of West.
D
13.0 km at 32.5° North of West.