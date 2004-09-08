6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A net force directed purely in the y-direction is applied on a 10 kg cart that coasts parallel to the axis. The force-time graph is provided. Work out the acceleration time graph of the cart.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-1 s, 0 m/s2); (0 s, 2 m/s2); (3 s, 4 m/s2); (5 s, 4 m/s2)
B
(-1 s, 0 m/s2); (0 s, 20 m/s2); (3 s, 40 m/s2); (5 s, 40 m/s2)
C
(-10 s, 0 m/s2); (0 s, 2 m/s2); (30 s, 4 m/s2); (50 s, 4 m/s2)
D
(-10 s, 0 m/s2); (0 s, 20 m/s2); (30 s, 40 m/s2); (50 s, 40 m/s2)