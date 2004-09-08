6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A computerized scientific probe is used to measure the net force acting on an object and the resulting acceleration. The probe creates the acceleration-force graph shown. Determine the object's mass.
A
50 kg
B
100 kg
C
25 kg
D
5 kg