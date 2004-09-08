6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform net force accelerates a car at 8.2 m/s2. Calculate the resulting acceleration if the uniform net force is reduced to 3/5 of the initial value and is now applied to a truck with 1.5 times the car's mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.92 m/s2
B
12.1 m/s2
C
20.5 m/s2
D
3.28 m/s2