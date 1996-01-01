24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two glass balls acquire an equal positive charge when charged by rubbing them with silk. When the balls are separated by 22.0 cm, the magnitude of the repulsive force between them is 0.320 N. Determine the charge on each sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.60 × 10-13 C
B
1.72 × 10-12 C
C
1.31 × 10-6 C
D
6.56 × 10-7 C
E
2.80 × 10-6 C