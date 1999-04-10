24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two glass balls are rubbed with silk to charge them positively. One ball has 5 times the charge on the other ball. When the balls are separated by 20.0 cm, the balls repel each other with a force of magnitude 0.280 N. Determine the charge on each sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.49 × 10-13 C and 1.24 × 10-12 C
B
4.99 × 10-7 C and 9.98 × 10-8 C
C
2.49 × 10-13 C and 4.98 × 10-14 C
D
4.99 × 10-7 C and 2.49 × 10-6 C