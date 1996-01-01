8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere of mass m is attached to a rope of length L/2. The sphere rotates in a circle at a constant speed. The rope is slanted downward at an angle θ with the horizontal. Derive an expression for the angular velocity ω of the sphere in terms of L and θ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[(2g) / (Lsinθ)]1/2
B
[(g/2) / (2Lsinθ)]1/2
C
[(2g) / (Lsinθ)]1/3
D
[(g) / (Lsinθ)]1/4