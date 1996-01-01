8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Centripetal Forces
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ali wants to test the hypothesis that the weight of an object varies depending on its location. For this purpose, he measures the weight of a book (m = 10 kg) at the North Pole and the Equator. Assuming the Earth to be spherical, will the scale readings be the same or different?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.34 N greater at the North Pole
B
0.34 N greater at the Equator
C
No difference in scale reading
D
0.51 N greater at the North Pole
E
0.51 N greater at the Equator