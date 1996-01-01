17. Periodic Motion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spring of unknown force constant has a 3.20 kg block fixed to one of its ends. The block position as a function of time is shown in the graph below. Determine the amplitude of the oscillation and the spring's force constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 6 cm; k = 175 N/m
B
A = 6 cm; k = 33.5 N/m
C
A = 6 cm; k = 351 N/m
D
A = 12 cm; k = 351 N/m
E
A = 12 cm; k = 33.5 N/m
F
A = 12 cm; k = 175 N/m