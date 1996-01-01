33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
33. Geometric Optics Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A jewelry appraiser uses a large, solid glass sphere with a radius of 9.0 cm. He places a small, intricate diamond 8.0 cm from the sphere's surface. The diamond's image is formed on the opposite side of the glass sphere. Determine the distance between the diamond image and the sphere's center.
A jewelry appraiser uses a large, solid glass sphere with a radius of 9.0 cm. He places a small, intricate diamond 8.0 cm from the sphere's surface. The diamond's image is formed on the opposite side of the glass sphere. Determine the distance between the diamond image and the sphere's center.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21 cm
B
39 cm
C
48 cm
D
56 cm