A team of scientists designed and created a conducting polymer-based wire that is super stretchable and has high conductivity. The wire is stretched into a circular loop of circumference 2 m. The wire is placed with its plane perpendicular to a uniform 0.200 T magnetic field. When released, the circumference of the loop starts to shrink at a uniform rate of 15.0 cm/s. Determine the induced emf in the loop after exactly 11s.