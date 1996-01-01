6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three boats each of mass 20.0 kg are being pulled horizontally on a frictionless surface using ropes as shown in the image. What is the acceleration of the boats, if the force applied is of magnitude 480 N?
Three boats each of mass 20.0 kg are being pulled horizontally on a frictionless surface using ropes as shown in the image. What is the acceleration of the boats, if the force applied is of magnitude 480 N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.125 m/s2
B
0.815 m/s2
C
8.00 m/s2
D
1.23 m/s2