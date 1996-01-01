6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A girl with a normal weight of 980 N is standing on a weighing scale situated in a lift that is moving upwards. At the same time, she is holding a 4.00 kg packet by a light vertical string. What is the tension on this string when the lift has an upward acceleration of 3.0 m/s2?
A girl with a normal weight of 980 N is standing on a weighing scale situated in a lift that is moving upwards. At the same time, she is holding a 4.00 kg packet by a light vertical string. What is the tension on this string when the lift has an upward acceleration of 3.0 m/s2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
41.2 N
B
51.2 N
C
61.2 N
D
71.2 N