11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
11. Momentum & Impulse Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the average force exerted on the ball by the racket during contact when a 0.146-kg tennis ball, served horizontally at 33.0 m/s, hits the racket and is lobbed straight up to a height of 31.6 m, with the contact duration between the racket and the ball assumed to be 2.6 ms.
Calculate the average force exerted on the ball by the racket during contact when a 0.146-kg tennis ball, served horizontally at 33.0 m/s, hits the racket and is lobbed straight up to a height of 31.6 m, with the contact duration between the racket and the ball assumed to be 2.6 ms.