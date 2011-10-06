1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a model system for the simplest element hydrogen. Find the largest orbital angular momentum in the z-direction if the electron moves in an L-circular orbit.
Consider a model system for the simplest element hydrogen. Find the largest orbital angular momentum in the z-direction if the electron moves in an L-circular orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lz = 3.05 × 10-24 J•s
B
Lz = 9.12 × 10-18 J•s
C
Lz = 4.51 × 10-30 J•s
D
Lz = 1.05 × 10-34 J•s