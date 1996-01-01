30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spaceship is travelling at v = 3.0 × 106 m/s. The spaceship's onboard scientist measures the electric and magnetic fields shown in the figure. Determine the electric field on the spaceship as measured by an observer on Earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EB = (3î + 6ĵ) × 106 V/m
B
EB = (3î - 6ĵ) × 106 V/m
C
EB = (3î + 1ĵ) × 106 V/m
D
EB = (3î - 1ĵ) × 106 V/m