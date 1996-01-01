30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the current strength flowing through the conducting loop at t = 2.5 μs due to the discharge of the capacitor in the resistance. Initially, the capacitor is charged to 16 V and the switch is closed at t=0 s. The loop has a resistance of 0.18 Ω. Consider that only the circuit wire adjacent to the loop produces a substantial magnetic field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.2 mA
B
14mA
C
0.35 A
D
0.57 A