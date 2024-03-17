An adventure sports company is installing a safety net with a spring mechanism below a bungee jumping platform to provide an additional layer of safety. The net needs to be designed so that if a jumper's bungee cord were to fail at the lowest point of their jump, the spring in the safety net would decelerate the jumper to a stop with an acceleration no greater than 3g. Assuming the lowest point of the jump is at height ﻿ h h h﻿ above the safety net, calculate the spring constant k necessary for the safety mechanism. Let M be the mass of an average jumper.