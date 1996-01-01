21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A balloon contains 7 × 10-3 m3 of argon gas. The initial pressure and temperature are 1 atm and 290 K, respectively. The balloon is cooled until both its volume and pressure are halved. Find the final temperature (Tf).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tf = 50 K
B
Tf = 72.5 K
C
Tf = 100 K
D
Tf = 145 K