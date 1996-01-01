The following training was conducted to evaluate the police officers' performance during a thief arrest. A police officer notices a thief robbing a car. The police officer runs in the direction of the thief, attaining a constant speed of 6.5 m/s. Unfortunately, the police officer can only maintain this maximum speed for 25 seconds before having to stop. The instant the police officer is at his maximum speed, the thief is warned. At this instant, the police officer and the thief are 75 meters apart. The thief starts to run, accelerating at a constant rate of 2 m/s2 for 3 s, and then he maintains his speed. Does the thief end up in jail? If not, how far ahead is the thief when the police officer stops?