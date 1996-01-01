2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment consists of releasing a metallic sphere from rest from the top of a vertical tube of length l, and at the same instant, a popgun located at the bottom of the tube fires a ping-pong ball at a speed of 5 m/s. Determine the greatest length the tube can have in order for the collision to take place before the ping pong ball hits the bottom of the tube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.20 m
B
1.02 m
C
2.08 m
D
5.10 m