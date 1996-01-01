14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When tightening a bolt, a worker pushes on a wrench with a force of 90 N at a distance of 20 cm from the center of the bolt. The force makes an angle of 30 with the handle as shown in the image. How much torque, relative to the center of the bolt, is the worker exerting?
A
9 N•m
B
18 N•m
C
900 N•m
D
1800 N•m