14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When tightening the wheel nut on a bicycle, a cyclist applies a force of 125 N on the shaft of the spanner. The force is applied 25 cm from the nut. i) What is the highest torque the cyclist can produce by applying this force, and ii) with what angle with respect to the shaft the force should be exerted?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 31.25 N•m ii) the force is parallel to the spanner
B
i) 31.25 N•m ii) the force is perpendicular to the spanner
C
i) 3125 N•m ii) the force is parallel to the spanner
D
i) 3125 N•m ii) the force is perpendicular to the spanner