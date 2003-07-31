5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flare is launched from a stationary boat 15 meters above the water, with an initial velocity of 20.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0° with respect to the horizontal as shown. Calculate the angle made by the velocity vector with the horizontal as the flare lands in the water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45.4∘
B
60.9∘
C
67.7∘
D
75.3∘